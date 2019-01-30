The Mi Laser Home Cinema Projector is one of the most compelling products that Xiaomi has brought to the table as part of its first big push into the North American market, and it's rightfully an epic product for its $1700 price tag. This short-throw projector uses lasers to cast a massive cinema-style screen right in your home. It's dead to simple set up, features an elegant minimal design, and ships with the latest version of Android TV software which all comes together to create a home entertainment solution that simply needs to be experienced firsthand.

All-in-one home cinema Mi Laser Home Cinema Projector An excellent product in nearly every way. Xiaomi's ultra-short throw projector is nothing short of spectacular in so many ways. It comes in priced lower than most high-end home cinema projectors but slightly higher than most 50" 4K smart TVs — but here you get way better portability, a wide range of screen size options, and a compact design that includes plug-and-play set up and also just looks cool as hell. $1,700 at Walmart

The Good Short-throw laser projection is cinema worthy

1080p resolution with support for 4K HDR

Capable of casting a 150" display

Runs on Android TV 8.1

Built-in speakers support Dolby DTS The Bad Chromecast functionality isn't reliable

No native support for Netflix just yet

Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector What you'll love Just when it seemed like the home theater projector fad was over, Xiaomi offers up a game-changer with the Mi Laser Home Cinema Projector. This is the first short-throw projector I've tested, and I'm beyond impressed with the performance and functionality of this hardware. In terms of technical specs, the Mi Laser Projector is built with Apptronics ALPD 3.0 laser technology along with Texas Instrument's DLP projection tech which allows for an ultra-short throw projection ratio of 0.233:1 — all that to say that this product lets you project up to a 150" screen on practically any flat wall just by setting up the projector just 19 inches away. The laser is damn bright, too, offering up 1600 ANSI Lumens. That means you image clarity, color accuracy, and vivid brightness will be amazing in a proper cinema-viewing setting with the lights turned off, but is still fully capable of being enjoyed in a naturally-lit room cast on a light-colored wall. Projecting onto a white wall is ideal, but you won't necessarily have to repaint your whole house or invest in a retractable projector screen to accommodate the Mi Laser Projector. I set it up to project onto my light taupe bedroom walls and it looked great with bright and accurate colors. I've personally only used it to run content running at 1080p HD which looked great but it's compatible with 4K HDR content if you're living that life or have been thinking of upgrading to 4K. It only natively projects at 1080p, though — if you're OK with this, you'll save big money here compared to products offering similar features like the Dell Advanced 4K Laser Projector. Because the Mi Projector uses lasers instead of an old-school lamp, there's no warm up period required — it actually takes longer for the Android OS to load than it does the lasers to fire up. Lasers can be dangerous if you look directly at them, which is why Xiaomi has included proximity sensors that automatically turn the screen black if it senses anything near the laser setup. This is a great feature if you've got pets or kids that might be keen to investigate this projector up close. Of course, there's a fan running constantly to keep things cool (and it almost churns out enough heat to keep a cup of coffee warm) but it runs quiet enough to not be too distracting when in use.

For connectivity, you get three HDMI 2.0 ports on the back, an Ethernet port for a wired internet connection, 3.5mm audio input and output, a USB 3.0 port on the back and a USB 2.0 port along the side. The projector supports Dolby MS12 and DTS surround sound for all your movie watching and gaming desires and you should be able to connect any existing soundbar or sound system in your home to the projector pretty easily, but you may not see the need to bother. I'm pretty blown away by the quality of the built-in speakers, which are positioned behind the black grill that faces away from the wall. They're capable of getting very loud without distorting at those higher volumes — because what good is a home cinema projector if it can't keep up on the audio side of things, too. Xiaomi has absolutely hit it out of the park with this product by delivering great performance at a great price for a 4K laser projector. Part of what makes the Mi Laser Projector stand out is Xiaomi's decision to make this projector a standalone product. Inside, there's a T962X Cortex-A53 4-core 1.5GHz process with 2GB of DDR3 RAM and 16GB of flash memory to help it run a mostly stock version of Android TV 8.1, which gives it built-in Cast and Google Assistant functionality. Besides some projector-specific image settings for changing picture mode, keystone correction, and adjusting focus, if you've ever used an Android TV streaming box before you'll feel quite comfortable with the setup here. For wireless connectivity, everything's pretty standard with 4/5GHz Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 BLE. The included controller connects via Bluetooth and is made of black and white plastic, which I've found helps it stand out better in the dark, and it also includes a button for summoning the Google Assistant. Maybe my favorite part about using this projector is how easy it is to move and set up pretty much anywhere you may want to cast a massive HD screen — all you need is the power cable and an HDMI cable to connect to your cable box, game console, or PC. To prove that it's easy to set up, I left it with my parents and they were able to get it up and running no problem with out any help from their tech-savvy son — which is not typically the case when it comes to most newer technologies. Mi Laser Projector What needs work