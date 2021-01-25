While digging into the code of a wearable companion app, references to the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 were discovered along with some specs. Most notably, the upcoming fitness tracker, codename "Pangu", will feature built-in GPS, a must-have feature for fitness trackers to relinquish dependence on smartphones through assisted GPS. That way you can leave your phone at home when you go on a jog and it'll accurately track your route.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is a fairly impressive wearable and is easily one of the best fitness trackers on the market. For around $40 you get an impressive set of features with long battery life to boot. The device launched last Summer in China, with a slightly different variant for global markets that hit later in the year. Now we are getting our first tidbits (via XDA-Developers ) of Xiaomi's expected successor, with some welcome improvements that should make OnePlus Band envious.

One of the downsides mentioned in our comparison of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 vs. the new OnePlus Band was the lack of a blood-oxygen saturation (Sp02) sensor, but it looks like its successor is finally getting one. And while the OnePlus Band review noted a ton of features and hardware to match, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 still proved itself as a much more polished software option, and it looks like the Mi Band 6 is set to continue that trend.

Images recovered from the resource files suggest the band could get a larger display, and will also support quite a few new physical activity tracking with at least 19 new modes including HIIT, indoor fitness, Zumba, and more.

There's mention of built-in Alexa support, which was rumored for the previous band, so that should be taken with a grain of salt. Apparently, Alexa would be available for global variants while Xiaomi's home country could instead come equipped with Mi AI. There's no word on when the device is expected to launch, but like its predecessor, there will likely be two different variants, with the global/U.S. variant lacking NFC support for Google Pay.