The Xiaomi Mi 11, which made its debut in China late last year, has finally made its debut in Europe. Xiaomi's latest flagship phone for global markets packs a ton of cutting-edge features – making it a strong rival to the best Android phones on the market.

The Mi 11 offers a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with the same QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra. Under the hood is Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the back of the phone is a triple-camera array featuring a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP telemacro lens. The Mi 11 also packs a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, an IR blaster, and a 20MP selfie camera. On the software front, the Mi 11 will go on sale with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box. However, Xiaomi has promised that the phone will receive an update to MIUI 12.5 in the second quarter of the year.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 will be available to purchase in Europe later this month in two storage configurations: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. While the 128GB version is priced at €749, the 256GB version will retail for €799.