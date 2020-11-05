What you need to know
- As per a new leak, one of the three upcoming Redmi Note 9 series phones will have a 120Hz display.
- Like the Mi 10T series phones, the upcoming Redmi device will support variable refresh rates.
- Aside from a 120Hz screen, the upcoming budget phone is also tipped to feature a 108MP main camera.
Earlier this week, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a post on Weibo that Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will soon launch a budget Android phone with a 108MP camera. The tipster has now revealed some more information about the upcoming device in a new post.
As per the tipster, the phone will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Like the company's flagship Mi 10T Pro, the phone is tipped to support variable refresh rates. Depending on the content, the phone will automatically lower the refresh rate to as low as 30Hz to extend battery life.
As mentioned earlier, the 120Hz screen will not be the only standout feature of the upcoming Redmi phone. It is also expected to feature a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main camera. As revealed by the tipster recently, Redmi is likely to use Samsung's ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which was announced in September. Keeping the lights on will be a 4,800mAh, with support for 33W wired fast charging.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the most popular budget phones in Xiaomi's current lineup. It comes with a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor, and a 5,020mAh battery.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Pixel 5: Everything you need to know before buying
It's here. The Google Pixel 5. From the specs, pricing, release date, and more, here's literally everything you need to know!
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy at every price!
The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in a pocket.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
The Google Pixel 5 is the best phone for taking photos, period
If you want the best Android camera, you should go with the Google Pixel 5. There are many great options that get close, though.