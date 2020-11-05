Earlier this week, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a post on Weibo that Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will soon launch a budget Android phone with a 108MP camera. The tipster has now revealed some more information about the upcoming device in a new post.

As per the tipster, the phone will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Like the company's flagship Mi 10T Pro, the phone is tipped to support variable refresh rates. Depending on the content, the phone will automatically lower the refresh rate to as low as 30Hz to extend battery life.

As mentioned earlier, the 120Hz screen will not be the only standout feature of the upcoming Redmi phone. It is also expected to feature a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main camera. As revealed by the tipster recently, Redmi is likely to use Samsung's ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which was announced in September. Keeping the lights on will be a 4,800mAh, with support for 33W wired fast charging.