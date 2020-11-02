What you need to know
- A new leak suggests Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will soon launch its first phone with a 108MP camera.
- The phone will be part of the Redmi Note 9 series.
- It is expected to be significantly more affordable than other phones with a 108MP main camera.
Xiaomi has launched quite a few phones with a 108MP main camera over the last year or so, but all of them have priced above the $450 mark. If a new leak is to be believed, Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will soon launch the first affordable smartphone with a 108MP primary sensor.
According to a post from leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the device will be one of three new additions to the Redmi Note 9 series that will be launched later this month. Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10T series phones, however, the upcoming Redmi phone is tipped to use Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which has smaller 0.7μm-sized pixels. However, it uses the same nine-pixel binning tech that is available in the ISOCELL HM1 sensor used on Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra phones.
Xiaomi is also expected to launch a Redmi Note 10 series phone with a 108MP main sensor before the end of the year. In addition to a 108MP camera, the phone is tipped to have a Snapdragon 750G chipset and support for 33W charging speeds.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro is a feature-packed value flagship that gives you a 144Hz display and a 108MP main camera at less than half the price of the Galaxy Note 20. It also packs a massive 5000mAh battery and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's when your Galaxy S20 will receive the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update
Samsung has confirmed that the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update will begin rolling out to Galaxy devices starting later this month. The Galaxy S20 series phones are expected to be the first to get the stable update.
From the Editor's Desk: Holding our collective breath
We've all been holding our breath this year for many reasons, from widespread wildfire smoke to a pandemic virus, to vitriolic cultural and political discourse. It all seems to be coming to a head this Tuesday with the election, but we'd be wise to let out some air and take care of ourselves before we explode.
T-Mobile TVision review: A cheaper cable alternative with familiar tropes
Now that it's securely the third biggest name in wireless, T-Mobile is branching into the streaming world with TVision — its new live TV service. TVision looks great on paper, but how does it perform in real-world use?
Protect your Moto G Power's display with these best screen protectors
The Moto G Power is an interesting device given its massive 5,000mAh battery. With a device that can go all day, you'll want to keep that screen looking good, especially since Motorola moved to a pin-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. These are the best screen protectors you can get for the G Power today!