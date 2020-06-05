Xiaomi's Mi Note 10 was the world's first phone to feature Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP camera sensor. According to a new rumor, the company could be working on a successor to the Mi Note 10 with some major upgrades under the hood.

As per tipster Xiaomishka, Xiaomi is working on a phone with an impressive periscope camera module with 12x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. The Mi Note 10 uses a 5x optical zoom lens, while Huawei's P40 Pro Plus offers a 10x optical zoom camera. The phone's 12x optical zoom camera definitely sounds promising, but we're not all that excited about the 120x digital zoom capability. Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, which offers 100x "Space Zoom," fails to deliver usable photos at 100x magnification.

While there is no word on how many cameras the phone will have on the back, the tipster claims it will use an upgraded 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Since Samsung hasn't officially announced the ISOCELL "HM2" sensor yet, we do not know what improvements it brings to the table.

The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone, which is apparently codenamed "CAS," is said to feature an unannounced Snapdragon 775 chipset under the hood. Unsurprisingly, the phone is tipped to have 5G support and NFC as well. As for the phone's launch timeframe, Xiaomishka suggests it is likely to debut sometime in July.

