Back in September last year, Xiaomi unveiled its first value flagship with 120W charging, dubbed the 11T Pro. Four months after its launch in Europe, the phone has finally made its way to the Indian market.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a claimed peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a triple-lens camera system with a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telemacro lens. Like the best Android phones on the market, Xiaomi's 11T Pro supports 8K video recording and slow-motion videos at up to 960fps. For selfies, the 11T Pro is equipped with a 16MP camera featuring a selfie night mode.

The phone also packs a dual-cell 5,000mAh battery with support for Xiaomi's 120W HyperCharge technology. Xiaomi claims it takes just 17 minutes for the battery to be fully charged from 0%. Some of the other key features of the 11T Pro include an IR blaster, Wi-Fi 6 support, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the software side of things, the 11T Pro 5G runs MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which is based on Android 11. However, Xiaomi says an update to Android 12-based MIUI 13 will arrive "soon." It has also promised that the phone will get software updates for up to three years and four years of security updates.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has been priced at ₹39,999 (about $536) for the 8GB/128GB version, ₹41,999 (about $563) for the 8GB/256GB version, and 43,999 (about $590) for the 12GB/256GB version. Consumers with Citi Bank credit cards can get an instant discount of 5,000 on the phone. The phone will be available to purchase via Amazon.in, Mi.com. Mi home stores, and other partner retail stores from 2 PM IST today.