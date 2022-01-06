Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which made its debut in China in October last year, has finally made its way to India. Just as rumored, the Indian variant of the phone has been rebranded as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Powering the phone is MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 920 5G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In the camera department, the 11i HyperCharge 5G has a triple-lens setup on the back, with a 108MP main sensor. It is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP telemacro lens. The biggest highlight, however, is support for 120W wired charging. Xiaomi says it only takes 15 minutes for the phone's 4,500mAh battery to be fully charged. That's significantly quicker than many of the best Android phones on the market today.

Other notable specs of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 16MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, IP53 water resistance, and an IR blaster. On the software side of things, the phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Along with the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi has also launched the vanilla 11i in the country. The phone is identical to the 11i HyperCharge in most areas, but there are two key differences. It only supports 67W wired charging and packs a larger 5,160mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 11i 5G has been priced at ₹24,999 (about $335) for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹26,999 (about $363) for the 8GB/128GB version. Xiaomi's 11i HyperCharge 5G, on the other hand, is priced at ₹26,999 (about $363) for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹28,999 (about $390) for the 8GB/128GB version. Both phones will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi's partner retail outlets from January 12.