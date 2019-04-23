Cheaper and discless Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Stronger and pricier PlayStation 4 The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is an affordable and accessible option for people who want to get into digital gaming, and it's also fantastic for high-quality video streaming. However, when it comes to gaming, it falls behind in terms of exclusives and performance. $250 at Microsoft Pros Xbox Game Pass available

4K video streaming and HDR games

Backwards compatibility (digital)

More storage

Less expensive Cons No disc drive

Fewer exclusive games

Worse GPU Sony's original PlayStation 4 is a great console that offers strong performance in games. In addition, the system has a disc drive, as well as a large library of exclusives. However, it can't stream video in 4K, and PlayStation Now pales in comparison to Xbox Game Pass. $290 at Amazon Pros More exclusive games

Better GPU

Has a disc drive Cons No 4K video streaming

Less storage

More expensive

PlayStation Now is disappointing.

Both the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and the PlayStation 4 are great consoles, and the decision of which one you should buy will ultimately rest on your needs. If you're on a budget, prefer digital gaming, have a large library of digital Xbox 360 games, or want to stream 4K movies, the Xbox One S All-Digital is your best bet. However, if you want a disc drive, better gaming performance, and a larger selection of exclusive titles to choose from, then the PlayStation 4 is for you.

Xbox One SAD vs. PS4: Specs and features

When it comes to hardware specs, the PlayStation 4 is overall a stronger console than the Xbox One S All-Digital and offers better gaming performance. While the Xbox One S All-Digital does have a slightly better processor, the PlayStation 4's graphics hardware wins Sony the day in this regard. In addition, the PlayStation 4 also has a disc drive, meaning that you'll be able to opt for physical games or movies if you want, which you can't do with the Xbox One S All-Digital.

However, the Xbox One S All-Digital wins out in terms of storage space, coming with 500GB more than the original PS4. Considering how large some games can be, the difference is huge.

Xbox One S All-Digital PlayStation 4 Graphics 1.23 TF GPU 1.84 TF GPU Processor Jaguar 8-core @ 1.75 GHz Jaguar 8-core @ 1.6 GHz Memory 8GB DDR3 RAM 8 GB GDDR5 Storage 1TB 500GB Disc drive No Yes

Software is where the Xbox One S All-Digital starts to win some real points over its PlayStation 4 competition. For starters, the console is capable of streaming video in 4K, which the PlayStation 4 simply can't do. Also, if you own digital Xbox 360 games, they will be available to download and play again for free on your Xbox One S All-Digital thanks to Xbox's backwards compatibility focus.

There's also Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's subscription service that offers tons of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games for download and play for $10 a month. Sony's PlayStation Now service is a lot less advanced in comparison, charging customers $20 per month and forcing them to stream its PlayStation 3 titles, instead of downloading them as you can for PlayStation 2 and 4 ones. Sony does score points over Microsoft with its exclusives library, though, which is much larger and arguably of a higher quality than what the Xbox One has to offer.

Xbox One SAD vs. PS4: Which is a better value?

Both the Xbox One S All-Digital and the PlayStation 4 are great gaming consoles, and ultimately neither one is objectively better then the other. Rather, your own specific needs will determine which one is the most valuable for you. If you want to save some money, love digital gaming, and want to stream 4K movies, the Xbox One S All-Digital will be the best console for you. However, if you want a box that has stronger overall hardware and more exclusives to enjoy, the PlayStation 4 is the perfect choice.

Cheap and discless Xbox One S All-Digital Affordable, accessible, and digital-friendly The Xbox One S All-Digital is an awesome digital-focused console with a low price, great video streaming power, and a large hard drive that makes it perfect for Xbox Game Pass. $250 at Microsoft

Stronger and pricier PlayStation 4 Better gaming power The PlayStation 4 is a powerful gaming console that outperforms the Xbox One S All-Digital in terms of performance, and also has many more quality exclusive titles. $290 at Amazon

