2021 could prove to be a pretty interesting year for smartwatches. A rumor from Samsung leaker Ice Universe has suggested that Samsung's next wearable will ditch the company's own Tizen operating system in favor of Google's Wear OS.
A move like this would be massive for Android smartwatches. Wear OS certainly has the upper-hand when it comes to things like app support and its Google Assistant integration, but there are still plenty of things that Tizen continues to be better at.
Some of our AC forum members recently shared their thoughts on this news, saying:
This got us wondering — Would you buy a Galaxy Watch running Wear OS?
Join the conversation in the forums!
