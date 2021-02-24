Samsung Galaxy Watch 3Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

2021 could prove to be a pretty interesting year for smartwatches. A rumor from Samsung leaker Ice Universe has suggested that Samsung's next wearable will ditch the company's own Tizen operating system in favor of Google's Wear OS.

A move like this would be massive for Android smartwatches. Wear OS certainly has the upper-hand when it comes to things like app support and its Google Assistant integration, but there are still plenty of things that Tizen continues to be better at.

Some of our AC forum members recently shared their thoughts on this news, saying:

bigsmoke79
bigsmoke79

Just read the rumour that Samsung's next smartwatch is going to be running Android Wear OS! it's been tweeted by IceUniverse and reported on SamMobile! Hope this doesn't mean they ditch us Samsung Watch 3 owners and at least let us update to Wear OS or that will be me done with Samsung!

bill-e
bill-e

Samsung has had Wear OS (Watch Live) and the Galaxy Gear out at the same time. It might just be to satisfy that part of the market that wants an Android watch.

Kizzy Catwoman
Kizzy Catwoman

I would have loved a Samsung Android watch. In the end I didn't find what I needed and bought an Apple Watch Series 6

sftl97
sftl97

I'm waiting on delivery of GW3 I ordered on 2/13, delayed due to weather. Not sure what effect this news will have, guess it's a wait and see. Personally, I'd prefer they get rid of Tizen as well as all the bloatware.

This got us wondering — Would you buy a Galaxy Watch running Wear OS?

