What you need to know
- Xiaomi will take the wraps off the Mi 11 series flagship phones on December 28.
- The Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor.
- They are also rumored to bring faster charging speeds and a few significant camera upgrades.
Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced that its Mi 11 will be the first phone to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker has now confirmed a launch date for the Mi 11, which will succeed the Mi 10, one of its best Android phones of 2020.
Xiaomi has revealed in a post on Weibo that the Mi 11 will launch in China at an event on December 28. Along with the vanilla Mi 11, we also expect the Mi 11 Pro to be unveiled at the same event. While there's no word on the global launch date for the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro, we can expect it to take place sometime in January.
The Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are rumored to feature QHD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the Mi 11 is tipped to come with a 50MP main sensor, while the Mi 11 Pro might be equipped with a 108MP main sensor. The Mi 11 Pro will also be slightly more impressive than the Mi 11 in terms of battery life. According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the Mi 11 Pro will pack a 4,970mAh battery. The Mi 11, on the other hand, is expected to have a 4,780mAh battery. Both phones will support 50W charging speeds.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro is one of the most impressive value flagships currently available. It has an ultra-smooth 144Hz LCD display with adjustable refresh rate, Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, and a highly capable 108MP main camera.
