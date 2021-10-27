Google announced two more games coming to the Stadia store over the next year with World War Z: Aftermath and Fire Commander.

World War Z: Aftermath is an upgraded version of the 2019 third-person cooperative zombie shooter and adds all of the content from the Game of the Year edition, three new locations, new characters, a revised melee system, and a first-person mode. The Stadia version will also receive the Horde Mode XL game mode, where players fight endless waves of zombies, in a post-launch update.

The game originally launched last September for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and will be coming to Nintendo Switch in November. World War Z: Aftermath will be coming to Stadia this winter and supports cross-platform play with PC and consoles.

The other game announced for Stadia was Fire Commander, an isometric real-time strategy game about managing huge fires and your crew of firefighters themselves. Fire Commander offers over 30 story and side missions with different firefighter classes, experience and skill systems, numerous rescue vehicles, and a growing fire station. It will launch sometime in 2022, and we will see if it can become one of the best Stadia games.