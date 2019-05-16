Google has announced it will delay the end of the Works with Nest to Works program. Originally, the WWN program was scheduled to end on August 31, 2019, and customers would have had to convert their Nest accounts into Google accounts.

The reason for the delay is because it would have broken many smart home automations customers have come to rely on. For example, you would have lost the ability to have your lights turn off when you leave home, or to view your Nest cams on Alexa smart displays.

In the meantime, Google will no longer force you to convert your accounts by the August 31 date, and your smart home will continue functioning with third-party products like it always has. However, after the August 31 date, you will no longer be able to make any new recipes for automation in the Works with Nest program.

The delay will give Google more time to work with companies like Amazon to ensure you'll be able to use your Nest cams with its devices in the future, as well as working on ways to trigger routines based on your home/away status.