Back at CES in January, Withings announced a new wearable that aimed to combine a fitness tracker and a stylish watch into one hybrid package for well under $100. That wearable is the Withings Move, and as of April 3, it's finally available for purchase after missing the initial February launch.

At first glance, the Withings Move looks like nothing more than a stylish watch. It's offered in a few different case colors with colorful band options and truly looks like a traditional timepiece. Behind those good looks, however, is a very capable toolset of fitness tracking goodies.

Withings Move tracks multiple workouts types, including walking, running, swimming, and biking. When paired to your phone, it also features connected GPS so you can map out where you went on your running or biking session. Speaking of swimming, it's waterproof up to 50M.

You can also track your sleep with Withings Move, and when you do, you'll see a Sleep Score to measure the quality of your sleep, Sleep Cycles to indicate how your sleep changed throughout the night, and a Smart Wake-Up feature will gently wake you up "at the optimal point in your sleep cycle."

All of the data that the Move collects is synced to the Withings Health Mate app, and when it comes to battery life, the Withings Move will last up to 18 months without ever needing to be charged up.

In addition to selling a few pre-made configurations on Amazon, you can also order the Move on Withings website. More colors will be added throughout 2019, and at some point later this year, Withings will launch a customization tool that allows you to fine-tune the exact look of the dial, case, activity hand, and watch band before ordering.