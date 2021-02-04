What you need to know
- The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a mobile-AR game that combines the brutal Witcher franchise with Pokémon Go-like mechanics.
- The game has had limited testing on iOS but has been absent on Android devices until now.
- Today, the Witcher: Monster Slayer is soft-launching on Android phones, but only in New Zealand.
- If you live in New Zealand, you can now install the Witcher: Monster Slayer, while everyone else will have to wait.
The Witcher: Monster Slayer combines the grim and storied world of CD Projekt RED's the Witcher games with the mobile-AR mechanics pioneered by games like Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. While CDPR and Spokko's game has seen limited testing on iOS, it's been noticeably absent on Android platforms. Today, that's finally changing, as the Witcher: Monster Slayer officially soft-launches on Android.
The catch? It's only available if you live in New Zealand.
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will undoubtedly expand to more territories in the future, but until then, only people who reside in New Zealand can download and experience the Witcher's mobile-AR debut.
The Witcher: Monster Slayer follows a Witcher-in-training as they discover, track, and figure out how to slay dozens of creatures from the Witcher franchise. Collect trophies, fill out a bestiary, and craft everything you need to come out on top. Weather conditions and even the time of day can all have an effect on what kind of monsters you'll come across, and what you need to do to beat them.
It's too early to tell for certain, but the Witcher: Monster Slayer could eventually find its way onto our list of Best Games on Android if CDPR and Spokko expand its availability and ensure its a well-balanced, fully-featured game that anyone can play. Even during a pandemic.
If you want to try the Witcher: Monster Slayer for yourself (and you happen to live in New Zealand), you can hit the link in the tweet above to download it from the Google Play Store.
