Microsoft on October 20 announced the first preview of its Android apps experience. As expected, the preview is limited to Windows Insiders in the beta channel (via Windows Central).

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel will have to wait a little longer to try out Android apps on Windows 11. While there's no word on exactly when Windows 11's Android apps experience will be made available to Insiders in the Dev Channel, Microsoft has confirmed that it plans to bring the preview to them "down the road."

The experience is available on devices running Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm platforms. Currently, however, there are only 50 apps available for testing. Microsoft says it will be bringing some of the best Android apps through Windows Insider Program updates in the coming months. Some of the popular apps that are now available for testing include Lords Mobile, June's Journey, Coin Master, Kindle, Comics, Khan Academy Kids, and Lego Duplo World.