Win a Pixel 3 or 3 XL, PLUS TWO Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protectors

"Ok Google: Tell me about the Pixel 3 XL."

'Featuring a Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM, the Pixel 3 XL delivers silky smooth performance in everyday use and specific tasks…'

We have a chance for you to win a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL for yourself! Whether you are a fan of the smaller "no notch" 3 or you prefer the larger size and notch of the Pixel 3 XL, we can help you win one. Keep reading for details!

Whitestone Dome glass, which has become a top seller around the world, is now gaining more recognition both in the U.S. and Canada. Not only does it provide maximum strength and a scratch resistance rating of 9H (Hardness Measurement), but it also gives you its "Dome Fix" feature, something not available with other tempered glass. Whitestone's patented liquid glass evenly disperses over your entire screen, including existing scratches and scuffs, and it sets to create a watertight, edge-to-edge seal, all while it is fixing any existing cracks and imperfections, giving you a seemingly new screen. This offers you a more economical solution to fixing the minor damage as opposed to getting a new screen.

For more information on these screen protectors check out Whitestone Dome's website, and if you need help with installation, check out our tutorial videos on YouTube. Also, for a limited time, our very own Android Central readers can use the code GPX3AC20 to save 20% on Whitestone Dome Glass.

Enter to WIN a GOOGLE PIXEL 3 or Pixel 3 XL

THE GRAND PRIZE: Two Android Central readers will receive either a Google Pixel 3 or a Pixel 3 XL along with TWO Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protectors for the same model of phone. First place will have their choice from the two available models (Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL) along with two Dome Glass for that model. Second place will receive the remaining model along with two Dome Glass for that model. Also, eight other runners-up will receive TWO Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protectors for their choice of model, either the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL.

THE GIVEAWAY: Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. *Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider, so be sure to check that before you enter. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open through December 31, 2018, and the winners will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good Luck!

