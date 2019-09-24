The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has the potential to be one of the best phones of the year. It has a gorgeous design, a huge AMOLED display that flows over the edges, and extremely promising cameras.

All of that's great, but there's one big issue that could hold the Mate 30 Pro back from greatness — it doesn't ship with any Google apps or services.

While it's technically possible to install these on the Mate 30 Pro, not having these things baked in by default can still cause for a lot of issues. Taking a look through the AC forums, here's how some of our members are reacting to the situation.