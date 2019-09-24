The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has the potential to be one of the best phones of the year. It has a gorgeous design, a huge AMOLED display that flows over the edges, and extremely promising cameras.

All of that's great, but there's one big issue that could hold the Mate 30 Pro back from greatness — it doesn't ship with any Google apps or services.

While it's technically possible to install these on the Mate 30 Pro, not having these things baked in by default can still cause for a lot of issues. Taking a look through the AC forums, here's how some of our members are reacting to the situation.

mustang7757

It's a tough up hill battle to take on Google , many tried in the past , Samsung,windows ect and all failed . Huawei have to spend a lot of money and time and even that's not guaranteed.

doohsun

This phone looks solid i really wish it had google service. If the mate 30 pro was a bit cheaper i'm willing to try and side load their google service. Still a bit steep for me for testing. Gonna hang on to my P30 pro until things get resolved and hopefully by then it will cheaper to buy outright.

Elky64

It goes like this for me... Anything above 1K and curved displays quickly ends my interests period (any brand). As for lacking Google Services, yeah that could definitely play part in my decision making as to whether we'd purchased or not. Love my P20 &amp; Pro, mostly for the cameras, but both were considerable less than a grand too. With most flagships devices now exceeding that figure (CAD) who...

dov1978

I'm all for the underdog and I've been team Huawei for quite a few years now but I won't be upgrading my Mate 20 Pro to another of theirs until the mess is sorted out or their own take on the OS is proven and mature. I compromised with Windows phones for years too as that evolved then died a long and horrible death in the end so I'm in no hurry to go through that again for the sake of a phone....

Now, we want to hear from you. Will you buy the Mate 30 Pro even without Google services?

