What do I get in the Kombat Pack?
Unlike other games from Warner Bros. Interactive, Mortal Kombat 11 just has two versions. The standard edition comes with the base game and some preorder bonuses, but the Premium Edition grants you early access to a lot of content. Luckily, that also includes a lot of downloadable characters.
The following items are included in the "Kombat Pack," which is part of the Premium Edition. This version costs $100 and launches on April 23.
- 6 new playable characters
- 1 week early access to new characters
- 7 skins
- 7 gear sets
Which characters will show up as DLC?
While many fans are hoping for classic villains like Goro, we're hoping that some crossover characters like Batman show up. While that's probably not the case, we do expect at least one of the upcoming fighters to be a strange one.
In the past, developer NetherRealm Studios has brought Leatherface, Jason, and the Predator to the franchise. The Predator remains one of our all-time favorites because he was insanely powerful. Hopefully, some of these characters who are part of Mortal Kombat X will make their way over to Mortal Kombat 11.
We'll be sure to update you when we have more information.
The saga continues
Mortal Kombat 11
Flawless victory!
Mortal Kombat 11 features two versions. The standard edition gets you the base game, but the Premium Edition comes with the base game and Kombat Pack. The allows you to access new fighters a week early and gives you additionally cosmetic items.
