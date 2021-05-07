Samsung is the world's largest smartphone manufacturer by some margin; in Q1 2021, the South Korean manufacturer sold 76.1 million phones around the world and had a 22% market share. While Samsung traditionally relied on its flagships for a bulk of the revenue from its mobile business, it is increasingly turning to the mid-range and budget segments to bolster growth.

The Galaxy S21 series was well-received following its debut earlier this year, but there won't be a Galaxy Note this year, with Samsung shifting focus to foldables, like the upcoming Z Fold 3.

Looking back at the ten best-selling phones last year, Samsung did not have any Galaxy S or Note models in the list. However, it did have four models in the Galaxy A series, with the Galaxy A51 narrowly losing out to the iPhone 11 as the best-selling phone of 2020. That particular device was joined by the budget-focused Galaxy A01, A11, and A21s.

Samsung's decision to expand the Galaxy A series is bearing fruit.

Back in 2019, Samsung overhauled its budget phone strategy. The company used to market budget phones under the Galaxy J and Galaxy C series, but it instead folded these options into the Galaxy A lineup, which was previously aimed at the mid-tier segment. In doing so, Samsung massively increased the reach of the Galaxy A series.

Devices in the Galaxy A series always sold well, but the decision to expand this lineup to include budget and entry-level phones was a masterstroke. It allowed Samsung to market the budget phones much more effectively, and the result is clearly evident — the Galaxy A series now accounts for a bulk of Samsung's phone sales, and that momentum is set to continue in 2021.