Best answer: A smart home needs a fast and reliable internet connection to work its very best. Signal drops and dead zones can drive a need for wired networking options for smart home appliances and the devices that control them. Build out a mesh network with wired hubs to make sure your smart home works when you need it most.

Speed and reliability

The future is wireless with networking, speaker systems, and even charging trying to ditch physical connections. In a modern smart home, wireless connections will always be the goal so all of your connected devices can be placed in the most efficient spot. However, as you move further from your wireless router and place things in locations with a lot of interference such as a camera on an outside wall at the corner of a house, you may need a stronger connection for good video quality.

Wi-Fi is improving with every iteration but there will always be limiting factors like interference and wall penetration. Sometime unexpected things can negatively impact Wi-Fi performance, such as electric devices like a microwave oven or water heater in the way. Other times it can be as simple as the signal not being powerful enough to penetrate a brick wall. Either way, running an additional connection point such as a wired mesh router can improve your signal, and keep devices like cameras and speakers running reliably with enough speed to keep up.

Great hubs have great connections