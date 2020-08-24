I grew up with old-school first-person shooters and point-and-click adventures. While the former went on to become an extremely popular genre of game the world over, we've seen fewer point-and-clicks as time has worn on. Indeed, I thought the genre was effectively dead when the mobile gaming revolution didn't bring it back to life.
As usual, we have indies to thank for keeping things alive. More and more point-and-clicks come to us each year thanks to small, independent developers, and one from 2019 really stuck with me — it stuck with me enough to get a feature here in Game of the Week. It's called Whispers of a Machine. Billed as a Nordic noir with a cyberpunk flair, this game blends so many great things together into one package that's hard to simply label it a "point-and-click adventure."
Whispers of a Machine tells the story of Vera, a cybernetically-enhanced detective, as she investigates a series of brutal murders in a small town called Nordsund. As you work with her to uncover the mysteries surrounding these deaths, you'll come to find out there's a lot more going on that meets the eye. People have been dabbling in forbidden technology; I'll leave it at that.
Each decision you make is permanent for that playthrough, so the game encourages you to play multiple times to see how different choices play out. As you go along with Vera, the dialogue options you select will define her personality in one of three ways: Empathetic, Assertive, and Analytical. Of course, you can mix and match depending on what sort of Vera you want. It's not as a deep of a system as, say, Mass Effect or anything like that, but it's a neat way to customize your game experience somewhat.
The setting is quite impressive, especially the juxtaposition between the seemingly "normal" Nordsund and the futuristic Vera herself. Since she is cybernetically-enhanced, she can notice things that normal people can't, like increased heart rates in the people she's talking to. It adds a lot more depth to the point-and-click gameplay, something that many of you will appreciate.
It's hard to just label this a point-and-click adventure.
The weight and gravitas that Whispers of a Machine tries to tackle will keep you interested for the five to six-hour campaign, even if, in the end, it feels like a lot more could have been said or said better. Still, discussing heavy topics like the ethics of AI isn't easy, and I think the development team did a fine job given the few hours that Whispers of a Machine lasts.
I really enjoyed this game and played it a few times through to try different choices to see what would be different. So even if the campaign feels a bit on the short side, there's a lot of replayability.
Before you go, be sure to check out our big roundup of the best Android games you can play. And if you want more Games of the Week to check out, then we have plenty for you.
Game of the Week
Whispers of a Machine
Cyberpunk Nordic noir murder mystery
Embark on a murder mystery with a cybernetically-enhanced detective as she delves deep into a small town's history and goings-on. It's a fun point-and-click adventure with a lot going for it. And it's a premium title, so no ads or microtransactions here.
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is no easier to repair than the S20 Ultra
iFixit has performed a side-by-side teardown of Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra phones. Both phones have been awarded a 3 out of 10 on iFixit's repairability scale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 series now receiving One UI 2.5 update in the U.S.
Samsung has started pushing the One UI 2.5 update to the 5G variants of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The update is now rolling out to users in the U.S. and some countries in Europe.
The Pixel 4a is here, and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know
The Pixel 4a is now available, and we've rounded up all the reasons to be excited about this incredible budget handset. Here's everything you need to know about it!
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.