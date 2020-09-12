Best answer: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud game streaming for Android will be available in 22 countries across the world at launch, including those in North America, Europe, and Asia.

What is Xbox Game Pass for Android?

When Microsoft first revealed its game streaming service, it was known as Project xCloud. Now that it's leaving beta soon, cloud streaming will just be another feature within Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the company's game subscription service that also bundles Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, EA Play.

Xbox Game Pass itself is a bit similar to Netflix. For one low monthly cost, members are treated to a rotating catalog of hundreds of games, including Xbox Game Studios exclusives that launch into the service the day they release for everyone else.

What countries will have Xbox Game Pass?

Microsoft has confirmed that cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available in 22 countries around the world.

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Spain

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Will Xbox Game Pass expand to more countries?

Considering the expansion it's already undergone coming to new countries, it's within reason that Xbox game streaming will expand to more in the future. Microsoft has not commented on which countries it is looking to add to the list. We'll be sure to update you when we learn more.