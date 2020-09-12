Best answer: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud game streaming for Android will be available in 22 countries across the world at launch, including those in North America, Europe, and Asia.
What is Xbox Game Pass for Android?
When Microsoft first revealed its game streaming service, it was known as Project xCloud. Now that it's leaving beta soon, cloud streaming will just be another feature within Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the company's game subscription service that also bundles Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, EA Play.
Xbox Game Pass itself is a bit similar to Netflix. For one low monthly cost, members are treated to a rotating catalog of hundreds of games, including Xbox Game Studios exclusives that launch into the service the day they release for everyone else.
What countries will have Xbox Game Pass?
Microsoft has confirmed that cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available in 22 countries around the world.
- Austria
- Belgium
- Canada
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Spain
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- United States
Will Xbox Game Pass expand to more countries?
Considering the expansion it's already undergone coming to new countries, it's within reason that Xbox game streaming will expand to more in the future. Microsoft has not commented on which countries it is looking to add to the list. We'll be sure to update you when we learn more.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a phenomenal deal — as long as you live in the 22 countries that support cloud streaming. With Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and access to the entire Xbox Game Pass catalogue, it's easily one of the best valued packages in gaming.
