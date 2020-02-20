Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 is officially out now, and with a new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges. This week, players have been tasked with disguising themselves in Phone Booths found across the world of Fortnite. These booths have been strategically placed in some of the newer areas of the map, so players will also get a good look at what Chapter 2 - Season 2 has to offer in the process.

Knowing the challenge

Introduced in Chapter 2 - Season 2, Henchmen are AI characters that are often hanging around some new areas of the map. Much like other NPCs that have existed in Fortnite, these characters will try to attack you when they see you, so it's important to stay hidden, or be ready to fight. However, disguising yourself in a phone booth will allow you to look like one, making it much easier to move around the area.

It's an incredibly neat new addition to Fortnite, and one that continues to make it a more unique battle royale game. Because each Henchmen looks different, too, you'll be disguising yourself in different outfits as you go.

Where to find Phone Booths in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. You'll want to land at one of the new locations, so aim for The Rig, The Agency, or The Grotto. The phone booth at The Rig can be found in the southwestern corner, in between shipping containers. The booth near The Agency is located outside, along the southern walls of the facility. The final booth is located in The Grotto, and can be found in the underground facility on the eastern side of the map. To use the phone booth, simply walk up to it and hold the button prompt to disguise yourself.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Brutus' Briefing to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There is a lot to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 for some time!