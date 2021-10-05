The first OxygenOS 12 beta based on Android 12 is now available for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, giving users a first look at all the new additions in the latest version of the interface.

A big difference this year is that because OxygenOS 12 is built on the ColorOS codebase, it is nearly identical to ColorOS 12. In fact, after using it for a few hours, the only difference I can make out is a few extras like Zen Mode and Work Life Balance.

OnePlus says it merged OxygenOS with ColorOS to deliver faster updates, and with the public Android 12 build now available, we'll have to wait and see if it can manage to roll out the stable version faster than last year. OnePlus did a decent job with software updates in the past, but it has struggled over the last two years — the OnePlus 6 and 6T switched to Android 11 just a month ago.

Alongside the OxygenOS 12 beta, we got a list of devices that will be updated to Android 12, so let's find out when your phone will make the switch to the latest verison of Android.

These OnePlus phones will be updated to Android 12

OnePlus has confirmed that most of its devices launched over the last two years will get the OxygenOS 12 update. The only outlier is the Nord N series; the N10 and N100 get just one update to Android 11, so they miss out on Android 12. Here's the full list of phones that will be updated to OxygenOS 12:

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord N200

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro / 7T Pro McLaren

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro / 7 Pro 5G

Although the OnePlus 7 series has received two platform updates, it will be updated to Android 12. OnePlus did the same last year with the OnePlus 6/6T, so it is good to see the manufacturer continuing this policy.

Stable Android 12 (OxygenOS 12) build should roll out by end of 2021