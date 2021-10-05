Android 12 logo OnePlus 9Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

The first OxygenOS 12 beta based on Android 12 is now available for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, giving users a first look at all the new additions in the latest version of the interface.

A big difference this year is that because OxygenOS 12 is built on the ColorOS codebase, it is nearly identical to ColorOS 12. In fact, after using it for a few hours, the only difference I can make out is a few extras like Zen Mode and Work Life Balance.

OnePlus says it merged OxygenOS with ColorOS to deliver faster updates, and with the public Android 12 build now available, we'll have to wait and see if it can manage to roll out the stable version faster than last year. OnePlus did a decent job with software updates in the past, but it has struggled over the last two years — the OnePlus 6 and 6T switched to Android 11 just a month ago.

Alongside the OxygenOS 12 beta, we got a list of devices that will be updated to Android 12, so let's find out when your phone will make the switch to the latest verison of Android.

These OnePlus phones will be updated to Android 12

OnePlus has confirmed that most of its devices launched over the last two years will get the OxygenOS 12 update. The only outlier is the Nord N series; the N10 and N100 get just one update to Android 11, so they miss out on Android 12. Here's the full list of phones that will be updated to OxygenOS 12:

  • OnePlus 9
  • OnePlus 9 Pro
  • OnePlus 9R
  • OnePlus 8
  • OnePlus 8 Pro
  • OnePlus 8T
  • OnePlus Nord
  • OnePlus Nord CE
  • OnePlus Nord 2
  • OnePlus Nord N200
  • OnePlus 7T
  • OnePlus 7T Pro / 7T Pro McLaren
  • OnePlus 7
  • OnePlus 7 Pro / 7 Pro 5G

Although the OnePlus 7 series has received two platform updates, it will be updated to Android 12. OnePlus did the same last year with the OnePlus 6/6T, so it is good to see the manufacturer continuing this policy.

Stable Android 12 (OxygenOS 12) build should roll out by end of 2021

OxygenOS 12 Canvas

As for when your OnePlus phone will get the stable Android 12 update, that's still on the cards for before the end of 2021. That was the case last year with the OnePlus 8 series, and although the OxygenOS 12 beta is kicking off a little later this time, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro should get the stable release by the end of December.

The next device on the list is the OnePlus 8 series, followed by the OnePlus 9R, 8T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord, and the OnePlus 7T/7 series. It's clear that the update will make its way to the numbered flagship series before it hits Nord devices, and that's not too astonishing considering that's what OnePlus did the same last year as well.

OnePlus' position as the maker of some of the best Android phones was down to its software efforts, and with that changing this year, it will be interesting to see how that affects its sales figures in the coming months.

