When does Apex Legends Mobile release on Android?

Rachel Mogan

Apex Legends Mobile HeroSource: Electronic Arts

Soon, we hope: EA and Respawn remain tight-lipped about a firm release date for now, but closed betas are continuing in select regions.

After being initially annouced in 2019 with a projected release date of 2020, Apex Legends Mobile continues to be MIA, although closed betas are being conducted in select regions for just a few thousand players. Given the complications that all of 2020 likely caused, it's not surprising that the game would be delayed, but we're halfway through 2021 now and still no sign of a firm release date or even an open beta.

Closed regional beta rollout continues

Much like a release date itself, it is unclear when the West may finally get its hands on a coveted closed beta for Apex Legends Mobile. In April and May of this year, India and the Phillipines got the first round of closed betas. Then in June, Respawn announced on Twitter that closed betas would be coming "in a few weeks" for Egypt, Lebanon, Peru, and Colombia, but whether or not these actually happened remains foggy, as there were no official updates about them.

On top of that, Respawn announced via Twitter on July 16, that there would soon be more closed betas in the Phillipines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, which do appear to be active as of July 21, 2021.

Pre-register now

Betas or no betas, release date or or no release date, you can still go ahead and pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on the Google Play Store to keep your hand on the game's pulse. By pre-registering, you may even score an invite to test the game out in a closed beta once it comes to your region. That is, if it comes to your region. Keep in mind, your data from a closed beta will not carry over to the final product.

