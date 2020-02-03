We're just about a week away from Samsung's unveiling of the Galaxy S20 at its upcoming Unpacked event. Leaks and rumors regarding the phone have been circulating for months, and now that we're almost at the finish line, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

It's been no surprise that people in our AC forums are looking forward to Samsung's latest and greatest, but recently, some folks have started talking about the main reason they're interested in the S20 in the first place.

What about you? What's your main reason for wanting the Galaxy S20?

Join the conversation in the forums!