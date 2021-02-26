In 2021, cloud storage solutions are a necessity for a lot of people. We keep taking more and more pictures on our phones, expandable storage support is becoming an increasingly rare feature, and there are countless cloud storage solutions to choose from.

This creates a fun debate around which cloud storage app is truly the best. I'm personally a user of Google One, but there are plenty of other people that swear by Amazon Cloud, OneDrive, and others.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what a few of our members have to say on the topic:

Now, we want to hear from you — What's your favorite cloud storage app in 2021?

Join the conversation in the forums!