With all the craziness around me every day — I have an active 13-month-old and a dog that likes to shout at each other — my desk is my little oasis of calm. I am a big fan of VR, especially the PlayStation VR, and I have my desk set up to accommodate it, even having my PS4 underslung on my desk. I've always got some 3D printing stuff hanging out on my desk as well, the printer is almost always on. Right now, Destiny 2 is still my jam, though Spider-Man is taking more of my time than maybe it should.

Hooked on Phonics: Logitech G430 7.1 DTS Headphone

When I want to get lost in VR or any video game, these Logitech headphones are perfect. They block out almost all of the outside noise and have an excellent spatial sound that really works immerse me.

Main console: PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console

I recently picked up the PlayStation Pro after my OG 4 curled up and died. The advanced graphics and 4K readiness make it a worthwhile upgrade, and it powers the PSVR well. Everything feels more crisp with the PlayStation Pro.

Wrist support: Contour Unimouse Vertical

I reviewed the Conour Unimouse over at Windows Central a few years back, and it has been my go-to mouse ever since. The vertical design keeps my wrist from hurting, and the DPI button lets me change my settings on the fly when I'm in FPS.

Making gaming: ANYCUBIC Photon UV LCD 3D Printer

Okay, this isn't actually gaming, but I do make D&D miniatures. D&D is the father of modern RPGs, so I'm going to include it anyway. For around $400, this 3D printer is fantastic, and you should own one.

Big, but little: SanDisk Cruzer Fit Low-Profile Flash Drive

The PlayStation 4 is not the greatest for transferring screenshots to the PC — which I do a lot for this job — so I needed something more reliable. This handy little USB flash drive is perfect for quick jobs and doesn't get in the way.

Quick select: Elgato Stream Deck Mini

I recently purchased the Streamdeck on Amazon Prime Day. I'm probably not going to use it for streaming, but I have set up some macros and shortcuts for my favorite games and smart devices.

Another world: PlayStation VR - Mega Blood + Truth Everybodys Golf Bundle

The PlayStation VR is where I spend most of my game time. It is the best selling VR headset in the world for a lot of reasons. One of them is the price — it's crazy cheap compared to PC VR — but the biggest reason is accessibility. All you need is a PS4 and a PSVR, and you are good to go.

My music button: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal

Sure, the Echo dot on my desk controls a lot of smart home devices, but that's not what I use it for when I game. It is my gaming playlist on Amazon Music. Listening to tunes while I play makes everything better.

Eyes Up Guardian: Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2 is going through a big change in the coming months, now that Bungie is free to make the game they want. I have spent more hours in Destiny than any other game in my whole life. It draws me in constantly. Now is a great time to get into it as the game moves towards Shadowkeep.

Music beats: Sphero Spec Drums

A product I picked up at CES this year, the Spec Drums are from the makers of BB8, Sphero. There are finger drums that you can use to make drum loops on and are so much fun I keep them on my desk for impromptu jam sessions.

Visual monitors: Sceptre 27" Curved 75Hz LED Monitor

I needed a nice big monitor that wouldn't break the bank, and though I wanted a 4K, I ended up with the 1080p Sceptre. The ultra-widescreen is great for playing games and for writing — the two things I do most at my desk — and the 70MHZ refresh is good enough for me.

The desk itself: Eureka Ergonomic Z2 Gaming Desk

Okay, technically, the desk isn't on the desk, but I wanted to include it. One of my favorite things about this desk and something I mentioned in my review is the slight tilt to the desk surface. It's only five degrees, but coupled with the Unimouse it makes for some comfy gaming.

VR ready PC: HP Omen i7

My PC is incredible and is easily the most powerful computing thing I own. With a Core i7, 16GB of Ram, and an NVIDIA 1070 graphics card, the Omen does everything I want it to, whether that's playing Civilization VI, designing 3D models or running my Windows Mixed Reality, it just does it with zero fuss.

Clack Clack Clack: Plugable Mechanical Keyboard

The Plugable mechanical keyboard is perfect for gaming. Plus, the keys have just the right amount of travel to feel good when you are writing. All of this is true, but, secretly, I love it because of the clacky noise it makes when I type.

Thwip: Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4

I was a little late to the party, even though I was told it was amazing. I finally bought it and they were all right, it's fun and you should play it. Single-player games are making a come back, and Spider-Man is leading the charge with fantastic visuals and a compelling story.

To sum it all up

There is usually a lot of random junk on my desk, but I always have my Logitech Headphones handy for gaming, conference calls, or hiding from the baby as she shouts at the dog. The noise-canceling microphones work brilliantly, and the headphones are comfortable enough to play VR games for hours.

While the Streamdeck mini is a new addition to my desk, it is fast becoming a helpful little tool, and the clack clack clack of my Plugable mechanical keyboard makes my entire day just a little more enjoyable. For me anyway, the clacking might drive my wife crazy. I'll have to ask her.

