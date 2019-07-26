With all the craziness around me every day — I have an active 13-month-old and a dog that likes to shout at each other — my desk is my little oasis of calm. I am a big fan of VR, especially the PlayStation VR, and I have my desk set up to accommodate it, even having my PS4 underslung on my desk. I've always got some 3D printing stuff hanging out on my desk as well, the printer is almost always on. Right now, Destiny 2 is still my jam, though Spider-Man is taking more of my time than maybe it should.

To sum it all up

There is usually a lot of random junk on my desk, but I always have my Logitech Headphones handy for gaming, conference calls, or hiding from the baby as she shouts at the dog. The noise-canceling microphones work brilliantly, and the headphones are comfortable enough to play VR games for hours.

While the Streamdeck mini is a new addition to my desk, it is fast becoming a helpful little tool, and the clack clack clack of my Plugable mechanical keyboard makes my entire day just a little more enjoyable. For me anyway, the clacking might drive my wife crazy. I'll have to ask her.

