Looking back at phones that were released 20, 10, or even just 5 years ago, it's mighty impressive just how far the market has come in a short amount of time. It may seem like we get nothing but incremental updates these days, but that's because the past few years have been filled with countless innovations.

Recently in the AC forums, one of our users shared a picture of their Samsung phones all lined up next to each other — back to the Galaxy Nexus and going all the way up to the Note 20 Ultra. As you might expect, this got people feeling rather nostalgic.

A few of our other members started sharing their first Samsung phones, with the conversation going as follows:

Mr-Guy

I have had Samsung phones since the A940, my first note was the 2.

o4liberty

My first was on verizon a flip/twist phone.

worldspy99

I have had so many Samsung phones but I always get rid of my devices. Sold my S20 a few weeks ago. I got my first Samsung in 2012 - Exhibit II 4G and then the next one was S6, S6edge, S7, S7e, S8, S9+, S10+, S10e, S20. I have also sampled Note 5, Note 8, Note 9. Never warmed up to the Note series for some reason. I will get the new Pixel - which is what I do in Fall and go back to Samsung S...

sweetypie31

My first phone was a Sony Ericsson . I don't remember which one. After that I had a Nokia phone briefly and then I moved on two Motorola razors. I had a red and a pink one. Then I moved on to my first Samsung which was a Blackjack. I only had the Blackjack a month before I abandoned Samsung for Blackberry After a few years and 3 different BB I went back to Android starting with the HTC Vivid...

Now, we want to hear from you — What was your first Samsung phone?

