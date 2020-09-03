Looking back at phones that were released 20, 10, or even just 5 years ago, it's mighty impressive just how far the market has come in a short amount of time. It may seem like we get nothing but incremental updates these days, but that's because the past few years have been filled with countless innovations.

Recently in the AC forums, one of our users shared a picture of their Samsung phones all lined up next to each other — back to the Galaxy Nexus and going all the way up to the Note 20 Ultra. As you might expect, this got people feeling rather nostalgic.

A few of our other members started sharing their first Samsung phones, with the conversation going as follows:

Now, we want to hear from you — What was your first Samsung phone?

