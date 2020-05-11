Best answer: Google Meet is compatible with most desktop systems, Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, and even some Linux systems like Ubuntu. There are also apps available for Android, iOS, and iPad OS.
Google Meet was originally developed as part of the G Suite, and as such, it was made with as few barriers to use as possible. Beyond the normal Mac and Windows compatibility we expect to see for a video conferencing service, Google Meet is also compatible with Google's Chrome OS, as well as several versions of Linux that are based on Debian, the most popular being Ubuntu.
Google Meet does not require a desktop client or a browser extension to be installed, you only need to visit meet.google.com from one of the following browsers:
- Google Chrome
- Microsoft Edge
- Mozilla Firefox
- Apple Safari
In order to get HD video on your call, you'll need at least broadband speeds and a computer with at least a 2nd-gen Intel i3 processor or its equivalent, as well as either a built-in or USB mic and webcam.
On the mobile front, you can join video meetings on Google Meet via:
- The Google Meet Android app on Android devices running Android 5.0 or higher
- The Google Meet iOS app on iPhones and iPads.
There's also a way to join meetings of paid G Suite customers via the call-in telephone line from flip phones and landlines — you're given a specific call-in number and PIN — in order to join the call in a voice-only capacity, which I'll do if I need to join the meeting in an area that may have an overloaded LTE network but call strength is solid.
