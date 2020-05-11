Google Meet Grid ViewSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

Best answer: Google Meet is compatible with most desktop systems, Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, and even some Linux systems like Ubuntu. There are also apps available for Android, iOS, and iPad OS.

Easy to use on desktop or mobile

Google Meet was originally developed as part of the G Suite, and as such, it was made with as few barriers to use as possible. Beyond the normal Mac and Windows compatibility we expect to see for a video conferencing service, Google Meet is also compatible with Google's Chrome OS, as well as several versions of Linux that are based on Debian, the most popular being Ubuntu.

Google Meet does not require a desktop client or a browser extension to be installed, you only need to visit meet.google.com from one of the following browsers:

  • Google Chrome
  • Microsoft Edge
  • Mozilla Firefox
  • Apple Safari

In order to get HD video on your call, you'll need at least broadband speeds and a computer with at least a 2nd-gen Intel i3 processor or its equivalent, as well as either a built-in or USB mic and webcam.

On the mobile front, you can join video meetings on Google Meet via:

There's also a way to join meetings of paid G Suite customers via the call-in telephone line from flip phones and landlines — you're given a specific call-in number and PIN — in order to join the call in a voice-only capacity, which I'll do if I need to join the meeting in an area that may have an overloaded LTE network but call strength is solid.

Whether you need to hold a staff meeting for dozens of employees or just see some familiar faces, Google Meet makes it easy to meet up with who you need to connect with whether you're on a desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone.

