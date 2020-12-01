We have cookies!Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

With Cyber Monday officially behind us, we can put the deals behind us (for now) and focus on stuff that matters — such as debating light mode vs. dark mode.

This is a timeless point of contention in the Android space. Some users adore the stark, clean nature of light mode, others love living that dark mode life 24/7, and some switch back and forth between the two. Personally, I'm a switcher.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this subject once again, with the conversation going as follows:

Smokeaire01

I have dark mode set for everything in Developer Mode.

eric002

yep yep, myself as well. The only thing about light mode is that maybe it's just me but when you pull down the notification shade for your quick settings toggles, the top of the box looks a little bit nicer in light node than it does in dark mode. Some apps do look better in light mode versus dark mode. Maybe it's just me though. Lol...

dmxjago

I tend to lean more towards dark mode but sometimes I'll switch to light mode to switch the look up a bit. Also, depends on the wallpaper I use. I tend to use dark mode probably like 85% of the time and the other 25% light mode.

TgeekB

I'm a dark mode dude.

Now, we want to hear from you! What do you prefer — light mode or dark mode?

