With Cyber Monday officially behind us, we can put the deals behind us (for now) and focus on stuff that matters — such as debating light mode vs. dark mode.
This is a timeless point of contention in the Android space. Some users adore the stark, clean nature of light mode, others love living that dark mode life 24/7, and some switch back and forth between the two. Personally, I'm a switcher.
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this subject once again, with the conversation going as follows:
Now, we want to hear from you! What do you prefer — light mode or dark mode?
Join the conversation in the forums!
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will need all-new glass if it has S Pen support
Half of what makes the S Pen great lives inside the display. Getting that half to work well with a folding screen isn't going to be an easy feat.
You voted: these are the best Google Play apps, games, and movies of 2020
The winners of the Google Play Users' Choice Awards have been announced, highlighting this year's favorite apps, games, and more.
Cyber Monday Canada: Last-minute deals for everyone on your list
There's no getting around it: Cyber Monday is the best time to buy the tech (and other stuff) on your wishlist.
These accessories complete your Chromebook perfectly
Your Chromebook is a productivity machine, and staying productive wherever you are also means having the right accessories to complete the experience.