Whether you're rocking one of the best Android phones or still holding on to an oldie but goodie, you are going to want your device to look its best. You can dress it the look of your phone with icon packs or themes, but one of the easiest and best ways to change up your look is with a good wallpaper.

I have long been a fan of Google's Wallpapers app and Backdrops, but recently I've become quite taken with SwirlWalls. I noticed a new wallpaper themed conversation bubbling up from the background on the AC forums, so naturally, I wanted to see what our community experts were using.

Now we want to hear from you — What are your favorite wallpaper apps on Android? Let us know!

Join the conversation in the forums!