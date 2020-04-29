Browsing the web is one of the most basic things you can do on an Android phone. How you go about doing that, though, can look and feel very different depending on which web browser you use.
While Google Chrome is what's installed by default on most phones, there are plenty of other browsers out there for you to choose from — including the likes of Samsung Internet, Firefox, Opera, Microsoft Edge, and more.
Talking about web browsers is something our AC forum members do quite often, so we wanted to check up on them and see which browsers are catching their fancy in 2020.
What about you? What Android web browser are you using in 2020?
