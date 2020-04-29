Samsung Internet vs. Google ChromeSource: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

Browsing the web is one of the most basic things you can do on an Android phone. How you go about doing that, though, can look and feel very different depending on which web browser you use.

While Google Chrome is what's installed by default on most phones, there are plenty of other browsers out there for you to choose from — including the likes of Samsung Internet, Firefox, Opera, Microsoft Edge, and more.

Talking about web browsers is something our AC forum members do quite often, so we wanted to check up on them and see which browsers are catching their fancy in 2020.

billykac

Year after year, Samsung phone model after model, I always come back to their Internet app. This time, on the S10+, I lived for a while on Chrome, then a carefully configured Firefox, for months. Then, last week, I went back to Samsung Internet, a-gain. It's the best. For me, nothing is as fast or as intuitive to use. Had to say - what a great app!

blackhawkhot

Brave... is my primary browser.

Morty2264

I only use the Samsung Internet app on my S10 every once in a while - I use Chrome for the most part. I should give the stock app more of a try, though! Thanks for sharing your opinion of the app! :)

Kirstein Gourlay

I used to use Chrome heavily due to being on a Pixel. Now I am on an S10+ I prefer the Samsung Internet browser. Especially the adblock extensions. O have found all the Samsung apps are better to use than others on a Samsung phone. Better integration.

What about you? What Android web browser are you using in 2020?

