Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy. There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone.

As part of the acquisition, the Dark Sky Android and Wear OS apps will be shut down on July 1, 2020. Until that point, current users will be able to continue to get full use of the app, and after the shutdown, any remaining subscription fees will be refunded. While at the time of this writing the app is still available in the Google Play Store, Dark Sky notes that it will be getting removed.

Current users of the weather app are getting notifications of the acquisition as well as seeing it within the app.

Dark Sky is a weather app that offers hyperlocal weather info, as well as forecasts that are dialed down-to-the-minute. The app also offers a clean and simple interface with various information points like hourly wind, precipitation chances, and multiple maps. If you're a current Dark Sky user, what weather app is going to be your go-to?

