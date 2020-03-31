What you need to know
- Dark Sky is known for its ease of use and hyperlocal weather forecasts.
- Originally, it was an iOS-only app until it came to Android in 2016.
- The app will be removed from the Google Play Store and stop working for existing users on July 1, 2020.
It's a sad day for weather app enthusiasts — Dark Sky is leaving Android. In a blog post, the company announced it is joining Apple.
Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy. There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone.
As part of the acquisition, the Dark Sky Android and Wear OS apps will be shut down on July 1, 2020. Until that point, current users will be able to continue to get full use of the app, and after the shutdown, any remaining subscription fees will be refunded. While at the time of this writing the app is still available in the Google Play Store, Dark Sky notes that it will be getting removed.
Current users of the weather app are getting notifications of the acquisition as well as seeing it within the app.
Dark Sky is a weather app that offers hyperlocal weather info, as well as forecasts that are dialed down-to-the-minute. The app also offers a clean and simple interface with various information points like hourly wind, precipitation chances, and multiple maps. If you're a current Dark Sky user, what weather app is going to be your go-to?
Best Weather Apps for Android in 2020
Daily Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases cross 800,000 globally
COVID-19 has already infected over 720,000 people globally and caused over 34,000 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
OnePlus CEO confirms key specs of upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau today confirmed that the company's upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones will come equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.0 flash storage. Both the phones will be unveiled at an online event on April 14.
How to take better smartphone photos in any conditions or lighting
That smartphone you're holding not only has a camera, but it probably has a decent one capable of taking good photos. Getting better shots is a matter of knowing the camera you have and following some basic fundamentals wherever you are. With so many features and effective software increasingly helping get the job done, it still helps to know how to wield your device to capture images...
These weather apps will help you decide if you should pack your umbrella
There are so many weather apps on the Google Play Store that it can be extremely tough finding the best one. But that's also the best part about having so many options as there is likely a weather app that is perfect for you and we have found the best to choose from.