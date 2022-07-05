The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro takes on the Fitbit Charge 5 with GPS and NFC support

What you need to know

Xiaomi has announced the Mi Band 7 Pro alongside the Xiaomi 12S series.

It packs a number of upgrades over last year's Mi Band models, chief among them the built-in GPS and NFC features.

The Mi Band 7 Pro is only available to purchase in China for now, but a global release is expected soon.

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi Band 7 Pro, its latest fitness tracker that ditches the Mi Band line's traditional pill-shaped display in favor of a square design. But beyond its fresh look, Xiaomi's new fitness tracker is the first Pro variant in the line and shows us what we missed with last year's model.

The new wearable has a premium metal body and several improvements over the Mi Band 6, including NFC support and a built-in GPS capability. This means you won't need to carry a smartphone in your pocket the next time you go hiking or cycling outside.

It borrows from the Redmi Smart Band Pro's design, except for a larger 1.64-inch always-on AMOLED display versus the latter's 1.47-inch screen. The display's design, in particular, gives us some full-fledged smartwatch vibes. Plus, there are over 180 built-in watch faces to choose from.

That said, it retains many of the features of the standard Mi Band 7, including sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more. It also features 117 activities for both outdoor and indoor sports. Xiaomi claims its 235mAh battery can last up to 12 days on a single charge.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

For the time being, the Mi Band 7 Pro is only available in China, where it debuted alongside the Xiaomi 12S series. It costs 399 CNY (approximately $60) and comes in the colors Joy Live Pink, Vitality Orange, Stretch Blue, Meditation Green, Night Leap Black, and Resting White (via Android Authority (opens in new tab)). However, each of these replacement straps costs 39 CNY, or less than $6.

At this price point, the Mi Band 7 Pro takes aim at some of the best fitness trackers on the market, such as the Fitbit Charge 5. It also has a 5ATM water resistance rating, making it an ideal swimming accessory.

There's no telling when the fitness band will make its way to international markets, but it's expected to hit global availability at some point this year like its non-Pro sibling.