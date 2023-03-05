The Google Pixel Watch seems to be having a weird alarm clock issue

What you need to know

According to a few user reports, the Pixel Watch's alarm isn't sounding on time.

Most of the complaints indicate that the smartwatch occasionally goes off 10 minutes after its set time.

The issue could be attributed to the wearable device being initially set to bedtime mode.

The ability to set an alarm on the Google Pixel Watch, or many of the best Android smartwatches for that matter, is a useful feature that ensures you'll be woken up once it vibrates on your wrist. However, it appears that the alarm on the smartwatch isn't going off on time.

A few Pixel Watch owners took to Reddit (opens in new tab) to report that their alarm sounded later than scheduled (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). In most cases, the alarm was less than 10 minutes late. However, on one occasion, a user claimed that the alarm went off ahead of schedule.

Android Central has reached out to Google for comment and will update this post once we hear back. Meanwhile, the delayed alarms do not appear to be widespread, but the fact that a few people have reported them should be a cause for concern. The problem also seems to have started a few months ago, according to one user report (opens in new tab).

According to 9to5Google, the Bedtime Mode feature may be the culprit, as most late triggers occurred in the morning. More specifically, the late alarms could be the result of the watch being in deep sleep, which would presumably interfere with the watch's waking process.

That said, one user reported (opens in new tab) that, in addition to late alarms, the Pixel Watch once went off four minutes early. This suggests that the problem may not be entirely chalked up to bedtime mode.

Google has yet to acknowledge the issue, presumably because of the small number of reports from affected users. The delay also doesn't appear to be significant, but here's hoping that the search giant rolls out a fix soon anyway. In the meantime, you may want to set a backup alarm on your phone.

