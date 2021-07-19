Google is officially announcing the rollout of an updated Play Store experience that will bring the best Android phones closer together with Wear OS.

The first is the new cross-device app install feature that the company talked about at its annual Google I/O developer conference. Compatible apps with a Wear OS counterpart will include the ability to directly install the app straight from the phone. This will help relieve users of having to dig into the Wear OS Play Store to find the same app and could make the "Apps on your phone" section more or less redundant.

With the new experience, users will be able to select which version of the app they want.