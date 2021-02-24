Personal messaging apps have been top of mind lately, what with Facebook implementing new data collection policies for WhatsApp and the subsequent flocking of tens of millions of people to apps like Signal and Telegram. But for many of us, especially those of us who have been working remotely since the pandemic started (over a year ago!), the messaging apps that we probably spend the most time in are ones like Slack and Microsoft Teams. Wait... what you say? Slack and Microsoft Teams as messaging apps? You betcha. If you've been living under a rock for the last few years and don't know what I'm talking about, Slack and Microsoft Teams are two of the most popular professional communication platforms on the planet. Each has tens of millions of daily active users, and each is owned by mega-sized, multinational tech corporations: Teams by Microsoft (of course), and Slack by Salesforce. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Both platforms allow for synchronous (live) team and direct messaging, and each features integrations and plug-ins with dozens of other apps and services. Thanks to the ability to connect document and file-sharing apps, pin messages, set reminders, send yourself notes and tasks, and save messages, these apps have become the new workspace for millions. Slack and Microsoft Teams have largely replaced email for many; are WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal next? At Android Central and across the Future PLC family of brands, we use Slack every day and do so much more than email or any other apps to communicate with colleagues. I can't personally speak to Microsoft Teams, but I have friends who use it at their places of business in much the same ways that we use Slack. By and large, team messaging has replaced email completely, at least in terms of intra-company communications. Email is still important for communicating outside the organization, of course, but it has been rendered largely irrelevant thanks to these apps.

Source: Android Central