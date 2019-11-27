The ability to manually tag a person in Google Photos has been a long-requested feature, and it seems that we are finally being heard. Android Police reported last week that the ability to tag a person in Google Photos was available in the code for app version 4.32, and for some folks, it's available now. I happen to have the feature live on my Pixel 4 XL, and it works well.

To check if you have the option on your device, simply open a photo and either pull up from the bottom of the photo or click the three dots in the upper right. If in the panel that opens up has a pencil — congrats, you can manually tag photos. You simply need to tap the pencil and viola, you can now add a person or animal tag to the photo that wasn't there before. There is a caveat to this feature, though. If you have a photo that doesn't have a person or animal that Google's algorithm recognizes, then you won't be able to tag it.

This is a very welcome addition to an already great app which Google has been giving some significant updates to lately. I for one will be using this option for the blurry photo situations of my kids that don't quite look like they should for Google to find the face.

