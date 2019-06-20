Fast charging tech has come a long way in the last two years. OPPO now offers a 50W SuperVOOC charing solution, and Huawei has 40W charging with the P30 Pro. Earlier this year, Xiaomi showed off a 100W wired charging solution that fills a 4000mAh battery in just 17 minutes, and Vivo is now aiming to outdo that with its Super FlashCharge tech.

A teaser video on Weibo gives us an early look at the insane 120W Super FlashCharge tech in action. While it doesn't show an entire charge cycle like Xiaomi's teaser, Vivo is claiming that the 120W fast charging solution will charge a 4000mAh battery from flat to 100% in just 13 minutes. A 50% charge from zero will take just five minutes.

As noted by The Verge, Vivo's current fast charging solution goes up to 44W on the iQOO gaming phone, so this is a big leap for the company. The main issue with such fast charging solutions inevitably tends to be battery degradation, so we'll have to see what Vivo is doing to ensure that the battery itself is able to sustain these voltages.

There's no word on when Vivo will be planning to roll out the tech on a commercial device, but it will likely share more details about the tech next week at MWC Shanghai, where it is set to roll out its first 5G phone. With OPPO also showcasing its in-display camera phone at the show, MWC Shanghai should be an interesting event.