Vivo continually pushes the boundaries for innovation, and with its 2020 flagship, the Chinese manufacturer is focusing on image and video stabilization. The X50 series is the first in the world to feature a camera module that offers gimbal-like stabilization when shooting photos and videos. There are three phones in the series — the Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and the X50 Pro+ — with all devices featuring the gimbal system.
Vivo says the new phones offer "professional-grade camera technologies" that revolutionize "mobile photography." Here's a rundown of the feature, straight from Vivo:
Modelled after a full-size professional gimbal, X50 Pro's built-in gimbal module moves in the opposite direction of shaking motions, providing increased stability for the main camera. This system also widens the rotation angle and anti-shake area compared to popular stabilization methods, resulting in super clear images.
The Gimbal Radar, an on-screen animated ball that reflects the gimbal's movement, lets users know when the frame is stable. Vivo's motion-deblur algorithm, customized sensors, and continuous focus tracking further enhance image and video clarity.
Let's get into the details. The X50 Pro+ is the high-end option, and the phone features a 6.56-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED+ screen, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a 4315mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The phone has a 50MP primary camera joined by an 8MP zoom lens with 60x hybrid zoom, 13MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP macro module. There's a 32MP shooter at the front.
The X50 Pro, meanwhile retains the same 6.56-inch screen, but the panel itself goes up to 90Hz. It has a 48MP primary camera, but the rest of the sensors are identical to the X50 Pro+. When it comes to the internal hardware, you get a Snapdragon 765 chipset with a 4315mAh battery and 33W fast charging.
The standard Vivo X50 has the same 90Hz panel as the X50 Pro, and there's a 48MP camera at the back. You also get the Snapdragon 765, and a slightly smaller 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging. In addition to the X50 series, Vivo introduced its TWS earbuds dubbed Neo. The earbuds have a stalk and feature 14.2mm drivers, and the design itself is identical to most TWS earbuds you see in the market today.
We'll have to wait and see how much the phones cost, but a leak from last week hinted at a $560 retail price for the X50 Pro in China. The Vivo X50 series will be going on sale in international markets shortly, with the phones slated to launch in India and other countries in Asia in the coming weeks.
