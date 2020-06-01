Vivo continually pushes the boundaries for innovation, and with its 2020 flagship, the Chinese manufacturer is focusing on image and video stabilization. The X50 series is the first in the world to feature a camera module that offers gimbal-like stabilization when shooting photos and videos. There are three phones in the series — the Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and the X50 Pro+ — with all devices featuring the gimbal system.

Vivo says the new phones offer "professional-grade camera technologies" that revolutionize "mobile photography." Here's a rundown of the feature, straight from Vivo:

Modelled after a full-size professional gimbal, X50 Pro's built-in gimbal module moves in the opposite direction of shaking motions, providing increased stability for the main camera. This system also widens the rotation angle and anti-shake area compared to popular stabilization methods, resulting in super clear images. The Gimbal Radar, an on-screen animated ball that reflects the gimbal's movement, lets users know when the frame is stable. Vivo's motion-deblur algorithm, customized sensors, and continuous focus tracking further enhance image and video clarity.

Let's get into the details. The X50 Pro+ is the high-end option, and the phone features a 6.56-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED+ screen, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a 4315mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The phone has a 50MP primary camera joined by an 8MP zoom lens with 60x hybrid zoom, 13MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP macro module. There's a 32MP shooter at the front.