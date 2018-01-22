The first phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor is launching in China later this week.

Vivo showed off its first phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor earlier this month, and the company is now ready to put the device into production. The phone of choice is the X20 Plus, which made its debut last September. The phone is now being retrofitted with Synaptics in-display sensor, which is located near the bottom of the display.

This particular variant of the X20 Plus made its way through TENAA — China's equivalent of the FCC — last week, giving us a look at the specs on offer. The phone is likely to sport a 6.43-inch OLED 18:9 display with an FHD+ resolution, 2.2GHz octa-core chipset (Snapdragon 660), 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, dual 12MP + 5MP cameras at the back, 12MP front shooter, and a 3800mAh battery.

Synaptics has mentioned that its in-display fingerprint sensor will be available in over 70 million devices in 2018, so it's likely we'll see a wave of new phones that feature the sensor. We'll have more to share about the X20 Plus later this week, so stay tuned.

