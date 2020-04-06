The new Vivo V19 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP main selfie camera and an 8MP "super wide-angle" camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 712 processor, which has been coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Vivo today unveiled its first smartphone with a dual hole-punch display, called the V19. The phone was originally slated to debut in India on March 26, but the company decided to cancel the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The mid-range phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 48MP main sensor. The 48MP sensor is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. While the phone packs an identical 4,500mAh battery as the Vivo V17, it supports faster 33W charging speeds. Vivo claims the V19 can be charged from 0% to 54% in just 30 minutes, thanks to the company's FlashCharge 2.0 technology.

Some of the other notable features of the new V-series phone include a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, the V19 runs Android 10 with Vivo's Funtouch OS 10 on top.

The smartphone will be going on sale in India and a few other global markets in the coming weeks.

