Vivo today debuted two new phones, the X60 and the X60 Pro in global markets. While these phones existed in China since 2020, they're now coming to the rest of the world.

The X60 is the basic, all-rounder phone that'll satisfy almost anyone. It comes with a Snapdragon 870, the same SoC you'll find in the newly announced OnePlus 9R. There's a 6.56-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a quad-camera layout with a 48MP main camera. and a pair of 13MP cameras for wide-angle and portrait shots. There's up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it has 33W fast charging paired with a 4,3000 mAh battery. The X560 Pro model has all the same specs, but it includes better touch-sampling, a base of 12GB of RAM. You'll also find gimbal stabilization in the camera as well as OIS. The X60 will cost roughly Rs.37,990, and the Pro will be Rs. 49,990 — or $520 and $690 respectively.

The X60 Pro Plus is the highest-end phone, and it'll cost Rs. 69,999 in India. Vivo is expected to bring it to other European marks in due course, so we'll have to wait a bit for the pricing and availability details.