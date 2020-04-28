In the fourth quarter of 2017, Xiaomi passed Samsung to become the top smartphone vendor in India. Since then, Samsung has been the second largest smartphone vendor in the country. As per the latest data from Canalys, however, Vivo overtook Samsung in the Indian market to take the second position in the first quarter of 2020.

The BBK-owned smartphone maker saw shipments rise by nearly 50% during the quarter, allowing it to capture 19.9% of the market. Samsung's shipments, on the other hand, dropped by almost 14% during the quarter. While Vivo shipped 6.7 million smartphones between January and March, Samsung shipped 6.3 million units.