Vivo catches heat in Hong Kong over flaming phones

What you need to know
- Vivo has been banned from Hong Kong Air Cargo over a fire incident.
- Images and videos shared on social media appeared to show pallets containing Vivo phones burst into flames.
- Vivo is investigating the incident,
Vivo phones have been reportedly banned from a Hong Kong Air Cargo, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Airlines, following a fire at a Hong Kong airport this week as reported by Air Cargo World (via Android Authority). The ban also encompasses two other companies, logistics companies Cargo Link Logistics HK Co Ltd and Sky Pacific Logistics HK Co Ltd.
The fire was reportedly caused by a shipment of Vivo phones at the airport, with a pallet carrying the devices erupting into flames. It's not clear whether it was due to improper handling by the logistic companies, or a flaw in the phone themselves that caused the conflagration.
Android Authority reported on Vivo's response to the PR battle:
"We noticed that a shipment of goods, some of which were Vivo products, got burned on the parking apron of Hong Kong International Airport on April 11," Vivo told Android Authority in response to an emailed query. "We have paid high attention and immediately set up a special team to work closely with the local authorities to determine its cause," it added, saying it would keep the media and public informed of any developments.
Phones causing fire issues isn't a new thing, even the best Android phones use lithium batteries. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 most famously caused a PR issue for Samsung with its flammable tendencies. If Vivo's investigation can help the company pre-empt a similar issue for its own products, all the better.
Here are the best places to get your hands on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro
The OnePlus 9 smartphones are here, and now you might be thinking, "where can I buy them?" Android Central has you covered!
Got a new Chromebook? You need these 15 tips and tricks!
Every Chromebook is a powerful tool that's just waiting to be used to its full potential, and once you know a few tricks you'll feel like you're getting even more value out of your inexpensive computer.
PS5 update adds USB storage for all games, SSD expansion is 'on the way'
Sony's PS5 will start receiving its first major software update tomorrow. The update brings the ability to store games on USB extended storage and share gameplay across PS5 and PS4 consoles.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch bezel covers and protectors
If you want to make your Samsung Galaxy Watch even more fashionable while keeping it protected, be sure to check out these bezel covers!