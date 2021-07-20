What you need to know
- Verizon is collaborating with Google to expand RCS messaging to more Android users in the U.S.
- Google's Android Messages will be preloaded on all Verizon Android phones starting next year.
- T-Mobile and AT&T have already switched to Android Messages for RCS.
Verizon has joined hands with Google to give Rich Communications Service (RCS) a big push in the U.S. Starting next year, all Android phones on Verizon's network — including the best cheap Android phones, will use Google's Android Messages app for RCS. The other two major U.S. carriers, AT&T and T-Mobile, have already committed to switching to Android Messages. T-Mobile became the first U.S. carrier to make Messages its default texting app in March this year. AT&T, on the other hand, confirmed plans of making the switch last month.
Announcing the collaboration with Google, Verizon Consumer Group CEO Ronan Dunne said:
Our customers depend on us to provide a reliable, advanced and simple messaging platform to stay in touch with the people that matter the most in their lives. By working with Google, Verizon will offer our Android users a robust messaging experience that allows them to engage with loved ones, brands and businesses in new and innovative ways.
RCS offers a much more interactive messaging experience compared to SMS. It lets users send and receive high-res photos and videos, chat over Wi-Fi or mobile data, get real-time conversation notifications, use animated emojis, and more.
Additionally, RCS will enable Android users on Verizon's network to connect with businesses to purchase products, ask questions, and even make reservations. As confirmed by Google a few weeks back, it has also started rolling out to end-to-end encryption for RCS conversations between Messages users. According to the GSMA, the RCS standard currently has over 444 million monthly active users in 60 countries around the world.
In addition to switching to Android Messages, Verizon has announced that customers using its Message+ app will be able to access full RCS capabilities by the end of the year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best shows on HBO Max right now
HBO Max provides subscribers with access to both HBO classics and new Max originals, meaning there's tons of content to choose from. With that in mind, here's a selection of the best shows on HBO Max right now.
Anker PowerWave Alloy review: The best wireless charger for Android
Wireless chargers have come a long way in the last decade, but for most of that time, they’ve relied on older, weaker Qualcomm QuickCharge wall chargers to power them. Now that USB-C Power Delivery is widespread and stable, manufacturers like Anker are taking full advantage to make wireless chargers that better fit into our lives and our current tech.
Review: The Fitbit Sense is finally living up to its promise
The Fitbit Sense can track your activity, sleep, blood-oxygen levels, body temperature, and stress. Now, the question remains — is it worth $230?
These are the best phones for your Verizon Wireless plan
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a smash hit. While it's arguably the best phone on Verizon right now, there are a lot of other great options.