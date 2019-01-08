Every major carrier is in a race to be the first to deploy 5G to the masses, and that's a task that requires a lot of time, work, sweat, and tears. We're still a ways off before 5G is readily available from U.S. carriers, but that hasn't stopped AT&T from slapping a "5G E" logo on the status bar on some of its Android phones.

That "5G E" icon appears on AT&T's "latest Android devices" whenever they're connected to AT&T's upgraded 4G LTE network, and while the speeds are faster than regular LTE, it's clearly not 5G despite what the status bar now says.

During CES 2019, both Verizon and T-Mobile responded to AT&T's actions in very different ways.

Starting first with Verizon, the carrier issued a press release on January 7 titled, "When we say '5G', we mean 5G." While Verizon never specifically calls out AT&T by name, it's pretty obvious that the whole release is in response to the company. Here's what the second paragraph says: