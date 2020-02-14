The tech we absolutely love

The infatuation: Jabra Elite 75t

Who loves it? Daniel Bader, managing editor

Daniel Bader, managing editor How long I've owned it: Two months

Two months Why I love it: The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds have practically become a part of me over the past few months, a second limb that I don't feel I can live without. I'm constantly listening to something, and these just work, in one ear or two, all the time.

I've said it so many times because it's true: the tech that you love just becomes part of your daily routine, something you don't need to think about. For me, that's the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds, and before them it was the Jabra Elite 65t. There's a reason there are as popular as they are — and why they're my Valentine.

As good as it gets Jabra Elite 75t A true wireless upgrade. The Jabra Elite 75t are excellent true wireless earbuds that do everything really well. They're small, comfortable, and sound great, and have fantastic and useful features like auto play/pause. If you're thinking of getting a pair of true wireless earbuds, though, these should be close to the top of your list. $180 at Amazon

$180 at Best Buy

The infatuation: Amazon Echo (1st Gen)

Who loves it? Jeramy Johnson, staff writer

Jeramy Johnson, staff writer How long I've owned it: Five years, two months

Five years, two months Why I love it: I purchased the first Amazon Echo totally on a whim in late 2014, not knowing exactly what it was or what it meant about the future of ambient computing. At the time, I just thought it was kind of cool to shout commands into the air and (sometimes) get answers to my queries or to be able to listen to whatever music I wanted to.

Little did I know that it would kindle (pun intended) a passion for technology that is still with me to this day. Not only is my home festooned with smart speakers and devices, but I spend most of my waking time playing with, thinking, reading, and writing about these products. Other than my smartphone, no other tech device has had a greater impact on my life than that first Amazon Echo. I still use it every day and feature it prominently in my living room. If that's not an impactful product, I don't know what is!

Time to upgrade Amazon Echo (3rd gen) Better sound and cooler colors. The 3rd gen Echo is built for better sound with a softer, plusher look that comes in four colors, including the soft new Twilight Blue and a firey Product Red. $75 at Amazon

The infatuation: NVIDIA Shield TV

Who loves it? Ara Wagoner, accessories editor

Ara Wagoner, accessories editor How long I've owned it: 4.5 years

4.5 years Why I love it: Name another Android device that's still going strong with over 4 years of system updates and still receiving official support from the manufacturer. No, really, I'll wait. Or at least, I would if you could name one, but nothing beats the NVIDIA Shield TV for support life. I was given mine as a gift in late 2015 and partway into 2020, it's still going strong — except for a bug that turns off the Wi-Fi every week or two until I reboot it.

This is my most-used Android device by far. When I'm eating lunch, I watch Hulu on it. When I'm winding down after editing, I watch Critical Role on YouTube. When I need something to listen to while I work, I turn on Disney+ and quote/sing along with my favorite films. The UI here is easy to peruse — especially using the Nvidia Controller, which Disney+ has the best seeking trick with — and it's easy to pop from one video app to another so I can keep watching Disney+ while I wait for that livestream to start.

The Shield got even better with last year's 2019 model, which brought a bump to the specs and a bump to the 4K compatibility for apps like Disney+. It also upgraded the remote situation by at least 120%, giving us a bigger remote with dedicated fast-forward/rewind buttons, and if you've got an older model like me, you can just get the new remote — at least, you can once it comes back in stock at NVIDIA.

Best streamer around NVIDIA Shield TV Pro It's not just for gamers anymore. The NVIDIA Shield TV gets confused for being something for game streaming, especially with GeForce Now, but the Shield TV is the best Android TV of all time. Even if all you want to do is watch Disney+ and a truly unholy amount of YouTube, the Shield TV is just tops. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy

The infatuation: Razer Raiju Mobile

Who loves it? Marc Lagace, games editor

Marc Lagace, games editor How long I've owned it: One year

One year Why I love it: 2020 is shaping up to be the year that game streaming on Android really takes off. That means you'll want an awesome Bluetooth controller and the absolute best that I've tested is the Razer Raiju Mobile.

The Razer Raiju Mobile is the smartphone equivalent to Microsoft's Xbox Elite controller. It's a top-quality controller that lets you customize and tweak the button layout and input sensitivity settings just how you like it. You can pair two phones simultaneously to the same controller and use the toggle to quickly switch between devices, and with the option of a wired connection with the included USB-C cable.

I love how fast the Raiju Mobile pairs to my phone and it's extremely comfortable to hold for extended gaming sessions with a sturdy and adjustable mount for your smartphone.

The best gaming controller for mobile Razer Raiju Mobile Comfortable and customizable. You truly get your money's worth with the Razer Raiju Mobile. This elite gaming controller offers wireless and wired connections for your phone, remappable buttons, and a sturdy and adjustable grip for your phone. $150 at Amazon

The infatuation: Apple AirPods Pro

Who loves it? Andrew Myrick, freelance contributor

Andrew Myrick, freelance contributor How long I've owned it: Five months

Five months Why I love it: The AirPods Pro are my dream headphones, regardless of what smartphone I'm using. Sure, the seamlessness offered by the Pros and an iPhone is great. But even when switching to the Note 10+ or Pixel 4, you still get Active Noise Cancellation, (limited) gesture support, and great comfort. I still wish there was some app for Android users that gave us a bit more customization than what you get out of the box.

These headphones pair the same as any other Bluetooth headphones, making it possible to still use them with Android. Transparency Mode makes it so you never have to take the AirPods out of your ears, and the ANC can help tune the rest of the world out to get some work done. Battery life is on par with what you would expect (3.5-4.5 hours), but the wireless charging case gives you up to 24 hours before needing to charge up. Apple swung for the fences and knocked it out of the park.

My dream headphones Apple AirPods Pro Good headphones are good headphones Despite having my feet in both the iOS and Android trenches, these are the best Bluetooth headphones I've ever used. Up to 24 hours of battery life, ANC, Transparency Mode, and wireless charging, make for a combination that is unmatched. $250 at Amazon

The infatuation: Rode Wireless Go

Who loves it? Hayato Huseman, associate video editor

Hayato Huseman, associate video editor How long I've owned it: Three months

Three months Why I love it: Most of my video work for Android Central requires a mobile setup, since I'm always bouncing from city to city for various briefings and events. Video requires a ton of equipment, and my backpack (not to mention my shoulders) can only carry so much — which is why the Wireless Go lav kit has been a complete game changer for me.

I've used other wireless lav mics before, but none of them are this quick and easy to set up. The transmitter has a built-in mic, meaning you don't have to worry about running a lav cable under the talent's shirt. It's a little unsightly on camera, but I don't mind for event coverage. The clip on the receiver is also the perfect size to slide into the shoe mount on any camera; it's truly a brilliant all-in-one setup.

Keeping life in focus Rode Wireless Go Game changer The Rode Wireless Go is the quickest way to get clean on-camera audio without taking up much space in your bag. The built-in mic sounds reasonably good, but you can always attach a separate lav cable if need be. $200 at Amazon

The infatuation: Google Home Hub / Nest Hub

Who loves it? Chris Wedel, freelance contributor

Chris Wedel, freelance contributor How long I've owned it: Since October 2018

Since October 2018 Why I love it: After getting the first Google Home, I knew that having a Google Assistant on-demand was something that was quickly going to become a staple in my home. So when the smart display came into existence with the Google Home Hub, I knew I had to get one. With two young children, the photo frame aspect was the selling point to my wife — I love it, too — but the ability to do so much more with a screen is why I now have 5 versions of Google Assistant smart displays in my home.

The visual feedback to voice commands is so helpful, whether that is for a reminder that I've set, a quick glance at a timer, following recipes, and even for smart home controls. My kids also get a kick out of it when asking random silly questions, watching YouTube videos, or laughing about old photos that come up. The Nest Hub truly has become part of the family.

Keeping life in focus Google Nest Hub With some assistance The crisp-looking 7-inch screen with automatic dimming and the ability to adjust color temperature keep your favorite photos in perfect view no matter where you put the Google Nest Hub. Whether it's cooking recipes in the kitchen, watching videos on YouTube, or controlling your smart home gadgets, the Google Nest Hub can find its way into your home and heart. $130 at Best Buy

The infatuation: Oculus Quest

Who loves it? Nick Sutrich, freelance contributor

Nick Sutrich, freelance contributor How long I've owned it: Six months

Six months Why I love it: I've been a VR gamer for several years now, and while the experience has always been mind-blowing, it was hard to recommend to most people because it was expensive and difficult to deal with. Even as a techie, it's tiring to deal with the constant problems of PC gaming and the updates that consoles nowadays always have. That's why I love The Oculus Quest.

The Quest works like a true console. You put it on your head and play. That's it, and it's friggin glorious. On top of being easy to use, Facebook has been using it as a testbed for next-generation tech like hand-tracking, too. This, on top of all the new games and miraculous ports the system has received cements it as one of my favorite tech purchases ever, not just recently.

Crazy easy VR Oculus Quest What VR needed It's not the easiest product to get ahold of right now, but when you get one, you'll never forget the experience. It's VR at its best, in every way. $399 at Amazon

$537 at Walmart

The infatuation: Sonos Beam

Who loves it? Joe Maring, senior editor

Joe Maring, senior editor How long I've owned it: 1 year and 6 months

1 year and 6 months Why I love it: Prior to the Sonos Beam, I had never owned a proper soundbar for my TV. Between my non-smart Insignia TV and TCL Roku TV I later upgraded to, I was perfectly content using the built-in speakers. I know, I'm a monster. The Sonos Beam instantly caught my attention when it was announced in 2018, and shortly after, I decided to pick one up and see what I had been missing out on. Turns out, it was a lot.

The Beam kicks out incredible sound, making both movies and music come to life in a way the crappy built-in speakers of my TV never had. I'm not an audiophile by any means, but it doesn't take discerning ears to know that the Beam sounds damn good. I also adore how compact it is, not to mention that setup takes just a power and HDMI cable. One of the turn-offs to upgrading my TV's sound was fear of an intimidating installation, but Sonos makes this process as easy as can be.

The Beam was also my gateway drug into the rest of the Sonos ecosystem, pushing me to go out and also pick up a couple of Sonos Ones for my apartment shortly after I bought it.

The perfect soundbar Sonos Beam Amazing sound in a compact package As far as I'm concerned, the Sonos Beam is a virtually perfect soundbar. It sounds amazing for both movies and music, is extremely easy to set up, and fits in event the smallest of entertainment systems. $399 at Amazon

$400 at Best Buy

The infatuation: Beats Powerbeats Pro

Who loves it? Carli Velocci, senior editor

Carli Velocci, senior editor How long I've owned it: A month and a half

A month and a half Why I love it: I wanted to dive into the world of true wireless earbuds for months, but was hesitant. Every earbud I'd ever tried either hurt my ears or wouldn't stay in (I have the privilege of having very sensitive nerves around my ears and weird scarring from piercings that make my ear canals annoying to parse). In fact, the only ones that I found that worked and stayed put were those $20 Phillips wired earbuds that you could buy at CVS. I thought it was just bulky, over-ear Bluetooth headphones for me.

Then I discovered the Powerbeats Pro. Thanks to a number of gift cards and an Amazon deal, I was able to get these $250 earbuds for only $50 and my life has been changed. Not only do they come with three extra sets of ear tips, but they have hooks that keep them on your ears, even if the tip itself falls out. It also helps that the sound is great — even if there isn't any active noise-cancelation the fit seals in sound — and the battery lasts around 24 hours with the included case. They're so light that sometimes I forget I have them on.

I do have a couple of qualms. Getting the hook around your ear is a bit awkward and it took me a few tries to understand how they fit inside the case, which is unfortunately a bit bulky. However, I can just throw these in my bag and be on my way. Best of all, I never have to worry about them falling out of my ears!

Great fit, no problem Powerbeats Pro Never worry about fit ever again The Powerbeats Pro may be expensive, but not only do you get great sound and battery life, you almost never have to worry about fit thanks to the ear hooks and the multiple ear tips in the box. $200 at Amazon

The infatuation: Bose QC35 headphones

Who loves it? Andrew Martonik, executive editor

Andrew Martonik, executive editor How long I've owned it: 3 years

3 years Why I love it: I bought the QC35s to use while I travel, and ended up falling in love with the headphones for everyday use. Over three years in, I'm still loving them as they sit around my neck and on my head every single day. They're incredibly comfortable and light, the noise cancellation is great, and they're no-fuss in their operation. They're truly an appliance, not a gadget or toy, for me. Sure they're a little worn at this point with years of use and hundreds of thousands of miles traveled, but they're still hanging in there and the battery is even strong still.

It's telling that even though Bose has technically replaced them with the Wireless Headphones 700, the QC35s remain on sale at their regular MSRP. They're just that good. And I'm fully in support of it — even after trying the new 700 model, I stuck with my QC35s for their comfort and simplicity because I don't need touch controls or extra features just for the sake of being new.

Obviously I wish Bose would re-release the QC35s with USB-C charging, because I'd buy a pair tomorrow. But the fact that I'll keep using these with the ancient Micro-USB charging port says something about how much I love the QC35s.